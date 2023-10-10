Global Partners LP (GLP) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Global Partners LP (GLP) reached $30.18, with a +0.57% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.58%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.91% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Global Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.81, signifying a 74.04% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.26 billion, down 7.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.46 per share and a revenue of $17.17 billion, signifying shifts of -65.47% and -9.05%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Global Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Global Partners LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.37.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

