Global Partners LP (GLP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Global Partners LP (GLP) closed the most recent trading day at $31.87, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.64% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.76% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Global Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Global Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.09 billion, down 23.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $17.54 billion, which would represent changes of -65.97% and -7.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Global Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Global Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.89.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.