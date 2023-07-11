Global Partners LP (GLP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Partners LP (GLP) closed at $30.80, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.85% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Partners LP to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.09 billion, down 23.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $17.54 billion, which would represent changes of -65.97% and -7.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Global Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.63, so we one might conclude that Global Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GLP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.