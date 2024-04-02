Global Partners LP (GLP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Global Partners LP (GLP) closed at $45.23, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.54% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Global Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.46, signifying a 34.29% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.5 billion, indicating a 36.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $23.3 billion, indicating changes of +3.72% and +41.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Global Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Global Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.84.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.