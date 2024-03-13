Global Partners LP (GLP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Global Partners LP (GLP) standing at $46.64, reflecting a +0.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.54%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.64% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Global Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.46, marking a 34.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.5 billion, reflecting a 36.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.90 per share and a revenue of $23.3 billion, signifying shifts of +3.72% and +41.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Global Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Currently, Global Partners LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Global Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.74 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.