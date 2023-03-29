Global Partners LP (GLP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Global Partners LP (GLP) closed at $31.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Global Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Partners LP to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.45 billion, down 1.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $18.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -70.56% and -2.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.81% lower. Global Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Global Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.2, which means Global Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Global Partners LP (GLP)

