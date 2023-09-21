Global Partners LP (GLP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Global Partners LP (GLP) closed at $32.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.23% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Global Partners LP to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 74.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.26 billion, down 7.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $17.17 billion, which would represent changes of -65.47% and -9.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Global Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.39, which means Global Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

