Global Partners LP (GLP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Partners LP (GLP) closed at $36.55, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.74% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Global Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, up 218.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion, up 10.15% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Global Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Global Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.95, which means Global Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.