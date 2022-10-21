Global Partners LP (GLP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Partners LP (GLP) closed at $28.77, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Global Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 54.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.11 billion, up 23.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.17 per share and revenue of $18.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +447.33% and +40.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Global Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.01 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.95, so we one might conclude that Global Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



