Global Partners LP (GLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Global Partners LP (GLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.93% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.78, the dividend yield is 12.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLP was $15.78, representing a -23.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.73 and a 150.48% increase over the 52 week low of $6.30.

GLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). GLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.52. Zacks Investment Research reports GLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 123.33%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

