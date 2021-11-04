Global Partners LP (GLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Global Partners LP (GLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.54, the dividend yield is 9.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLP was $23.54, representing a -14.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.50 and a 56.93% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

GLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). GLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56. Zacks Investment Research reports GLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -67.97%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the glp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

