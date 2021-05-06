Global Partners LP (GLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Global Partners LP (GLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.87, the dividend yield is 8.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLP was $26.87, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.91 and a 198.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

GLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). GLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.75. Zacks Investment Research reports GLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -58.14%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLP Dividend History page.

