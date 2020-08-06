Dividends
Global Partners LP (GLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Global Partners LP (GLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.459 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.8, the dividend yield is 14.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLP was $12.8, representing a -38.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.95 and a 103.17% increase over the 52 week low of $6.30.

GLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). GLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports GLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -146.19%, compared to an industry average of -37.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

