Global Partners LP (GLP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Partners LP (GLP) closed at $37.25, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.61% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, up 218.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 billion, up 10.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Global Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.28, which means Global Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

