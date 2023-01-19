Global Partners LP (GLP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Partners LP (GLP) closed at $33.10, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Partners LP to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 218.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 billion, up 10.15% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Global Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.88, so we one might conclude that Global Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.