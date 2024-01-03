Global Partners LP (GLP) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Global Partners LP (GLP) ended the recent trading session at $41.99, demonstrating a +1.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

The company's stock has climbed by 9.95% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Global Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Global Partners LP to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.39 billion, down 0.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Global Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Global Partners LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.86, which means Global Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GLP in the coming trading sessions

