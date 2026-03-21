Global Partners LP COO Sells Nearly $740000 Worth of Units

Key Points

Global Partners LP's COO disposed of 15,611 common units for a total value of approximately $740,000 at a weighted average price of $47.38 per unit across three trading days ending March 18, 2026.

Current geopolitical tensions threaten retail gas supply, in which Global Partners has a strong presence.

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Mark Romaine, Chief Operating Officer of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP), reported the direct sale of 15,611 common units across multiple transactions between March 16 and March 18, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Units sold (direct) 15,611 Transaction value ~$740,000 Post-transaction units (direct) 146,874 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.04 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($47.38); post-transaction value is based on March 18, 2026 market close price ($47.92).

Key questions

What is the context of these transactions?

Because Global Partners LP is a Master Limited Partnership (MLP), Romaine sold common units, not shares. Common units represent how much ownership limited partners of an MLP, like Romain, have.

Because Global Partners LP is a Master Limited Partnership (MLP), Romaine sold common units, not shares. Common units represent how much ownership limited partners of an MLP, like Romain, have. Did this transaction involve any derivative securities or indirect ownership structures?

No options or indirect entities were involved; the sale was limited to directly held common units, with no gifts, withholdings, or related-party transfers reported.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $18.56 million Net income (TTM) $72.09 million Distribution yield 6.52% Price (as of 3/21/26) $46.64

Company snapshot

Global Partners LP is a large-scale energy midstream operator with a diversified asset base spanning fuel distribution, storage, and retail operations. It offers a broad portfolio of petroleum products, renewable fuels, gasoline, distillates, propane, and related logistics services. It also operates gasoline stations, convenience stores, and bulk storage terminals across the Northeastern U.S.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors should be aware of the unique structure when investing in MLPs like Global Partners LP. Investors become limited partners when purchasing and holding common units, which are economically similar to owning common shares of a corporation, though legally different.

Instead of dividends, MLPs pay cash distributions. These distributions are often higher than typical corporate dividends because MLPs generally avoid corporate-level taxation and pass income directly through to investors.

While the high-income potential is enticing, distributions can add complexity for retail investors. Instead of receiving Form 1099-DIV, investors typically receive a Schedule K-1, which may require additional steps when filing taxes. Consulting a tax professional may be beneficial for investors unfamiliar with partnership taxation.

Otherwise, current political tensions make Global Partners’ stock enticing, as global oil supply is at risk of decline and gas prices in the U.S. have soared, both of which would benefit the stock. But investors may want to proceed with caution, because even though GLP hasn’t shown volatile patterns over the last two months (as of March 21, 2026), that could change if tensions heighten.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.