Markets
GLP

Global Partners Launches Tender Offer For 7.00% Senior Notes Due 2027

June 10, 2025 — 06:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Global Partners LP (GLP), along with its wholly owned subsidiary GLP Finance Corp., has initiated a cash tender offer to repurchase all outstanding 7.00 percent Senior Notes due 2027.

The offer, outlined in documents dated June 10, 2025, is open until 5:00 p.m. ET on June 16, 2025, unless extended or terminated earlier. The purchase price for each $1,000 principal amount will be calculated based on a fixed spread over U.S. Treasury yields, using the 0.250 percent UST due July 31, 2025 as the reference, with pricing determined on June 16.

In addition to the purchase price, holders whose notes are accepted will receive accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including the expected settlement date of June 23, 2025. Notes submitted via guaranteed delivery will also settle on June 23, 2025.

The notes are callable starting August 1, 2025, at par, and if not all are repurchased through this offer, Global may redeem the remaining balance around that date. Participation in the offer is not mandatory, and holders are urged to consult their advisors before making a decision.

Tuesday, GLP closed 1.70% higher at $50.23 and continued to climb after hours, trading at $50.72, up 0.98% on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.