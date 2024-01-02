News & Insights

Markets
GLP

Global Partners Intends To Offer $450 Mln Of Senior Notes

January 02, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Global Partners LP (GLP), an energy company, said on Tuesday that it intends to begin a private offering of $450 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032.

The company aims to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debts and for general corporate purposes.

The senior notes will be co-issued by GLP Finance Corp. and guaranteed by certain other subsidiaries of Global Partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.