Global Partners Intends To Offer $450 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Global Partners LP (GLP), an energy company, said on Tuesday that it intends to begin a private offering of $450 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032.

The company aims to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debts and for general corporate purposes.

The senior notes will be co-issued by GLP Finance Corp. and guaranteed by certain other subsidiaries of Global Partners.

