Global Partners Intends To Commence Private Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Global Partners LP (GLP), an energy supply company, said on Tuesday that it plans to commence a private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2033.

The senior notes will be co-issued by GLP Finance Corp. and guaranteed by certain other subsidiaries of GLP.

GLP intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the purchase of its $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7% senior notes due 2027 in a cash tender offer.

