Markets
GLP

Global Partners Intends To Commence Private Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Notes

June 10, 2025 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Global Partners LP (GLP), an energy supply company, said on Tuesday that it plans to commence a private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2033.

The senior notes will be co-issued by GLP Finance Corp. and guaranteed by certain other subsidiaries of GLP.

GLP intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the purchase of its $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7% senior notes due 2027 in a cash tender offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.