Global Partners (GLP) Surges 6.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Global Partners LP (GLP) shares soared 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $46.08. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 13.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Global Partners LP surged 6.9% yesterday driven by strong investor sentiment following a significant insider purchase by its general partner, Global GP LLC. The acquisition of 10,000 common units worth roughly $430,000 signaled management’s confidence in the partnership’s outlook. The rally was further supported by GLP’s robust first-quarter 2026 results, including EPS of $1.85 that far exceeded expectations, strong cash generation, and growing cash distributions. Favorable energy market conditions and confidence in payout sustainability also added to the stock’s momentum.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +125.5%. Revenues are expected to be $7.51 billion, up 62.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Global Partners, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GLP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Global Partners is a member of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. One other stock in the same industry, CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL), finished the last trading session 1.5% higher at $21.97. CAPL has returned -4.6% over the past month.

CrossAmerica's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +442.9%. CrossAmerica currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.