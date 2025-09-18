Is Global Partners (GLP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Global Partners LP (GLP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Global Partners LP is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Global Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GLP has returned 9.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 5.7% on average. As we can see, Global Partners LP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMNEY) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 107.7%.

Over the past three months, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 88.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Global Partners LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.8% so far this year, so GLP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #178. The industry has moved +34.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Global Partners LP and Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

