Global Partners (GLP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.24, changing hands as low as $30.20 per share. Global Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 13.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GLP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.145 per share, with $39.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.73.
