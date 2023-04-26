Global Partners (GLP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.66, changing hands as low as $30.58 per share. Global Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.23 per share, with $39.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.