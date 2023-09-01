Global Partners (GLP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.13, changing hands as high as $32.19 per share. Global Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLP's low point in its 52 week range is $24.25 per share, with $39.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.16.

