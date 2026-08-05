Global Partners Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Global Partners LP GLP is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of $1.24 per share on revenues of $7.5 billion.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the vertically integrated energy partnership’s results in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at GLP’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the gasoline station and convenience store operator beat the consensus mark on strong execution across all operating segments. Global Partners had reported net income per share of $1.85, which comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. However, sales of $5.3 billion missed the consensus mark by 23.7%.

GLP topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in one of the last four quarters and missed in the other three. This is depicted in the graph below:

Global Partners LP Price and EPS Surprise

Global Partners LP price-eps-surprise | Global Partners LP Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line has remained unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 125.5% improvement year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues also suggests a 62.2% increase from the year-ago period due to constrained growth in the Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations business.

Factors to Consider

Global Partners’ Wholesale segment entered the second quarter of 2026 with significant momentum after first-quarter product margin surged 65% year over year to $154.1 million from $93.6 million, driven by stronger gasoline and residual oil market conditions. Management highlighted that commodity price volatility created opportunities for its integrated sourcing, storage and distribution platform, while executives noted that volatility continued into the second quarter. The company also emphasized that its extensive terminal network and inventory management capabilities positioned it to capture market opportunities, which likely continued to lift wholesale profitability during the to-be-announced second-quarter results.

GLP’s Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations business likely remained a key earnings driver after first-quarter gasoline distribution product margin increased to $136.7 million from $125.8 million, supported by higher fuel margins, while Commercial product margin climbed to $11.7 million from $7.1 million on improved market conditions. Management stated that fuel margins had remained resilient despite market volatility and noted that price swings created additional pricing opportunities. Combined with continued investment in retail assets and an integrated operating model, these trends could have favorably affected second-quarter earnings.

Despite the strong start to 2026, management cautioned that the steep backwardation in forward fuel markets was expected to increase the cost of carrying hedged inventory in future periods. Executives also observed a decline in average gallons per fill-up during March and April, warning that persistently higher gasoline prices could pressure consumer spending and fuel demand if sustained. Although Global Partners planned to offset these headwinds through disciplined inventory management, promotions and loyalty programs, these factors likely created some pressure on second-quarter earnings.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Global Partners is likely to beat estimates in the second quarter of 2026. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: GLP has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.24 per unit each.

Zacks Rank: Global Partners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, the company’s 0.00% ESP makes surprise prediction difficult this earnings season.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Global Partners, here are some firms that you may want to consider based on our model:

Calumet, Inc. CLMT has an Earnings ESP of +169.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 7.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales of Calumet indicates 6.3% growth. Valued at around $3.9 billion, CLMT has gained 173.2% in a year.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 12.

Sky Harbour beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 84.8%. Valued at around $818.9 million, SKYH has gained 11.5% in a year.

Alpha Cognition Inc. ACOG has an Earnings ESP of +6.90% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales of Alpha Cognition indicates 118.9% growth. Valued at around $180.3 million, ACOG is down 7.3% in a year.

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Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.