Global Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Global Partners LP has announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.7300 per unit for its common units, payable on November 14, 2024, to shareholders of record by November 8, 2024. As a Fortune 500 company, Global Partners is a key player in the energy sector, operating extensively across the U.S. with a focus on fueling locations and retail experiences. This announcement will interest investors tracking dividend yields and financial health in the energy market.

