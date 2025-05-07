Global Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GLP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/9/25, Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.745, payable on 5/15/25. As a percentage of GLP's recent stock price of $50.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of Global Partners LP to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when GLP shares open for trading on 5/9/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLP's low point in its 52 week range is $37.0034 per share, with $60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.64.

In Wednesday trading, Global Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

