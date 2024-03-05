News & Insights

Global palm oil production fell in Q1 2024, stocks down by 1.2 mln tons, analyst Mielke says

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

March 05, 2024 — 10:33 pm EST

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 (Reuters) - Global palm oil production declined between January and March this year, with stocks down by 1.2 million metric tons so far in the current quarter, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke told an industry conference on Wednesday.

