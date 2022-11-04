Commodities

Global palm oil output seen up by 2.9 mln tonnes in 2022/23-analyst Mielke

November 04, 2022 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global palm oil output is seen increasing by 2.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said in a conference on Friday.

Vegetable oil prices have been volatile this year and the volatility could happen again in 2024 if production did not increase and if biodiesel policies were not made with thorough consideration, said Mielke, head of Hamburg-based analyst firm Oil World.

