Global palladium deficit to widen in 2021 - Nornickel

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian metals miner Nornickel GMKN.MM expects the deficit in the global palladium market to widen in 2021 due to flooding at its mines and an accident at its plant earlier this year, it said on Thursday.

The world's largest palladium producer plans to partly compensate for the deficit from its stockpiles left from 2020, it said in a statement, adding that its Global Palladium Fund could also provide metal if there was a need to do so.

One of Nornickel's two underground mines, hit by a sudden inflow of water in February, has already resumed output at full capacity. The second is expected to restart in early June. Its plant, part of which collapsed during maintenance in February, will return to full capacity by October.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.