Global orange juice stocks rise in 2023 but supplies squeezed

Credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH

March 07, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Global orange juice stocks (FCOJ, frozen concentrated equivalent) were estimated at 463,940 metric tons on Dec. 31 of last year, 6.7% more than at the end of 2022, Brazilian producers' association CitrusBR said on Thursday.

The year-on-year increase ended three years of falling stocks, but was not enough to ease the market as stocks are still at their second lowest in CitrusBR's historical series dating back 13 years.

The low volumes reflect four consecutive seasons of small orange crops in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of orange juice, according to CitrusBR, whose members include Louis Dreyfus Company, Cutrale and Citrosuco.

"There were a series of problems in the fields in the last four seasons, ranging from extreme droughts to periods of intense heat that harmed production," CitrusBR head Ibiapaba Netto said.

Although a citrus disease known as greening helped to push orange juice prices to near record highs last year, he said adverse weather was the main reason for the reduced stocks.

With the 2023/24 cycle completed in the South American country, the market is focused on 2024/25 orange crop estimates to be released by local group Fundecitrus on May 10, which will set the tone for the new season, Netto added.

