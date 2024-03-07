News & Insights

Global orange juice stocks rise in 2023 but market still under pressure

March 07, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Global orange juice stocks were estimated at 463,940 metric tons on Dec. 31 of last year, 6.7% more than the end of 2022, Brazilian producers association CitrusBR said on Thursday.

The year-on-year increase broke a streak of three years of falling stocks, but was still not enough to ease the market as they remain at their second lowest level in CitrusBR's historical series dating back 13 years.

