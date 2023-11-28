Global Online Cyber Week Sales Up 6% : Salesforce Data

(RTTNews) - Salesforce data revealed that global online Cyber Week sales rose 6% year-over-year, while U.S. online sales grew 5%. Black Friday remained the largest U.S. online shopping day of the year, bringing in $16.4 billion in sales in the U.S and $70.9 billion globally. AI drove $51 billion of online sales over the seven-day Cyber Week period.

Growth was driven primarily by order volume, rather than inflation, signaling increased consumer demand for the first time in more than five quarters.

Salesforce said it analyzed shopping data from more than 1.5 billion shoppers across its Salesforce Customer 360 platform, including 29 of the top 30 U.S. online retailers.

According to Salesforce data, digital sales across Cyber Week (November 21 through Monday, November 27, 2023) reached $298 billion globally, a 6% increase year-over-year. Traffic increased 5% from the prior year.

On Black Friday, online sales increased 8% globally, 9% in the U.S., and 8% in Europe year-over-year.

On Cyber Monday, online sales increased 5% globally, 3% the U.S., and 10% in Europe year-over-year.

