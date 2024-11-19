News & Insights

Stocks

Global One REIT Projects Growth Amid Revenue Dip

November 19, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation (JP:8958) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation reported a decrease in its financial performance for the six-month period ending September 2024, with operating revenue dropping by 9.4% compared to the previous period. Despite this decline, the company anticipates a recovery in the upcoming period ending March 2025, forecasting increases in operating profit and net income by 12.8% and 14.7% respectively. Investors may take interest in the projected rise in dividends per unit for March 2025, signaling potential opportunities for growth.

For further insights into JP:8958 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.