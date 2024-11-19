Global One REIT Projects Growth Amid Revenue Dip

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation (JP:8958) has released an update.

Global One Real Estate Investment Corporation reported a decrease in its financial performance for the six-month period ending September 2024, with operating revenue dropping by 9.4% compared to the previous period. Despite this decline, the company anticipates a recovery in the upcoming period ending March 2025, forecasting increases in operating profit and net income by 12.8% and 14.7% respectively. Investors may take interest in the projected rise in dividends per unit for March 2025, signaling potential opportunities for growth.

