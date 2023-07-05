Global One Real Estate Investment (TYO:8958) Price Target Increased by 7.73% to 120,870.00

The average one-year price target for Global One Real Estate Investment (TYO:8958) has been revised to 120,870.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.73% from the prior estimate of 112,200.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111,100.00 to a high of 133,350.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from the latest reported closing price of 114,900.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global One Real Estate Investment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8958 is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 76K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8958 by 0.64% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8958 by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8958 by 4.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 5K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8958 by 5.59% over the last quarter.

