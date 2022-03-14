Global Oil Surge Puts ESG on Backburner

ESG and other socially conscious investing is all fine and dandy when energy prices are modest, however the sharp spike in energy has many reorganizing their priorities. There was already an upward trajectory pre-Russian invasion due to OPEC+ supply constraints but that has escalated with Biden’s latest sanctions. The war is putting pressure on key commodities that are slowing many green energy initiatives and renewable policy proposals. More Americans than ever are worried about the prices at the pumps and calling for expansion in drilling to expand supply. So no matter the political pressure ESG is facing an uphill climb at the moment.

Finsum: This could put more pressure on long term green energy proposals as this crisis highlights dependence on fossil fuels.

