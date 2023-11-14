News & Insights

US Markets

Global oil markets to be fairly balanced in 2024 - Vitol

November 14, 2023 — 07:48 pm EST

Written by Muyu Xu and Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Global oil markets are expected to be fairly balanced with a slight surplus next year with demand and non-OPEC supply growth exceeding expectations, Giovanni Serio, global head of research at Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, VITOLV.UL said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Trixie Yap; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.