Global oil markets to be fairly balanced in 2024 - Vitol

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Global oil markets are expected to be fairly balanced with a slight surplus next year with demand and non-OPEC supply growth exceeding expectations, Giovanni Serio, global head of research at Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, VITOLV.UL said on Wednesday.

