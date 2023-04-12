Global oil market could be tight in second half 2023 -IEA's Birol

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The global oil market could see tightness in the second half of 2023, which would push oil prices higher, said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.

Birol added that global fossil fuel consumption could peak before the late-2020's.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Laura Sanicola Editing by Chris Reese)

