Global oil market could be tight in second half 2023 -IEA's Birol

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

April 12, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly and Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The global oil market could see tightness in the second half of 2023, which would push oil prices higher, said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.

Birol added that global fossil fuel consumption could peak before the late-2020's.

