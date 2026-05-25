Global Oil Inventories Are at an 11-Year Low and Getting Worse. Here's Where Investors Should Look Now.

Key Points

Global oil inventories fall a little more every day the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East continues.

With oil inventories at an 11-year low, a resolution to the conflict won't lead to a swift return to normal.

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The global oil market is a complex web of businesses and assets, including the amount of oil that is available. Global oil reserves are at an 11-year low, by some estimates. That safety cushion is being eroded further each day the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East continues. Worse, it could take months for the oil market to return to normal after the conflict ends. With so much uncertainty, investors may want to err on the side of caution with these reliable dividend stocks.

The problem with investing in oil stocks today

Oil industry insiders keep warning Wall Street that the impact of the Middle East conflict isn't being fully reflected in oil prices. That's the issue highlighted by the 11-year low in energy reserves. Investors don't seem to be taking notice, as oil prices rise and fall in response to news about the geopolitical conflict.

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It is possible that industry fundamentals will eventually grab center stage, pushing oil prices higher. But it is equally possible that the conflict remains the driving force, with an end to the conflict pushing oil prices lower. There's just no way to know, because investors are highly emotional creatures. So long-term investors who want exposure to the energy sector should probably tread with caution.

Buy the middlemen

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) have both increased their dividends annually for decades. They offer yields of 5.5% and 4.8%, respectively. But the best part of the story is that oil prices aren't really that important to their financial results. Demand for oil, which is usually strong through the entire energy cycle, is what really drives performance.

Enterprise and Enbridge are toll takers, helping to move oil and natural gas around the world. They charge fees for the use of their energy infrastructure assets, such as pipelines, resulting in highly reliable cash flows regardless of oil prices. Those cash flows are what back the lofty dividends these businesses pay. If you buy these two midstream giants, you can focus on your dividend checks and ignore the volatile and unpredictable swings in oil prices.

Enterprise and Enbridge: A good location is another plus

Another bonus with Enterprise and Enbridge is that they operate in North America, far away from the Middle East conflict. So their operations aren't being impacted. Or at least not negatively impacted, since the conflict could cause some countries to rethink energy security and start buying more oil from the United States and Canada. And that would likely lead to more business for Enterprise and Enbridge over the long term, increasing the desirability of these boring, high-yield energy plays.

Should you buy stock in Enterprise Products Partners right now?

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.