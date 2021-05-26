Global oil deficit seen at 1 mln bpd, Russia's Novak says

Contributor
Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

The global oil deficit is now seen at about 1 million barrels per day (bpd), Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, days before the OPEC+ top negotiators are to speak via a videoconference.

By Olesya Astakhova

TORZHOK, Russia, May 26 (Reuters) - The global oil deficit is now seen at about 1 million barrels per day (bpd), Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, days before the OPEC+ top negotiators are to speak via a videoconference.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, is bringing back about 2 million bpd of oil production through July. Its next meeting is set for June 1.

Any increase of oil production by Iran if indirect talks between Washington and Tehran lead to a lifting of sanctions, can potentially add between 1 million to 2 million bpd on top of the gradual rise OPEC+ supply, analysts estimate.

"We have always kept in mind a return of Iranian barrels," Novak told reporters on Wednesday. "We need to consider this... We will jointly calculate the (supply and demand) balance."

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters