Global oil deficit seen at 1 mln bpd, Russia's Novak says

TORZHOK, Russia, May 26 (Reuters) - Global oil deficit is currently seen at around 1 million barrels per day, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

He added that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, should take into account possible increase in oil production by Iran when considering its further steps.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Louise Heavens)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

