Global oil deficit seen at 1 mln bpd, Russia's Novak says

Contributor
Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Global oil deficit is currently seen at around 1 million barrels per day, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

TORZHOK, Russia, May 26 (Reuters) - Global oil deficit is currently seen at around 1 million barrels per day, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

He added that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, should take into account possible increase in oil production by Iran when considering its further steps.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Louise Heavens)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters