Global Nonprofits Form Bitcoin Humanitarian Alliance to Advance Civil Liberties and Aid

Today, twelve of the world’s leading human rights and humanitarian organizations gathered today at London’s Frontline Club to announce the formation of the Bitcoin Humanitarian Alliance. The coalition seeks to harness the power of Bitcoin to deliver civil liberties, support dissidents, and provide aid where traditional financial systems fall short, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The Bitcoin Humanitarian Alliance website states that it “is a coalition of human rights defenders, pro-democracy movements, and humanitarian organizations using Bitcoin to advance civil liberties and humanitarian aid worldwide.”

“As a decentralized, borderless, and censorship-resistant financial tool, Bitcoin operates outside the control of governments, banks, and corporations,” further stated on its website. “This means humanitarian organizations can raise funds, move money across borders, and bypass financial repression — but only if they understand how it works, how to use it safely, and how Bitcoin differs from crypto.”

From helping political activists bypass financial censorship to enabling life-saving funds to reach crisis zones, Bitcoin has emerged as a vital tool for nonprofits operating under extreme conditions. The Bitcoin Humanitarian Alliance aims to formalize and expand this work through coordination, shared knowledge, and collective action.

Founding members include:

CANVAS (Srdja Popovic)



(Srdja Popovic) Anti-Corruption Foundation (Anna Chekhovich)



(Anna Chekhovich) Voluntad Popular (Leopoldo López)



(Leopoldo López) World Liberty Congress (Carine Kanimba)



(Carine Kanimba) Ideas Beyond Borders (Abdo Alrayis)



(Abdo Alrayis) Democracy Lab (Noemi Boyer)



(Noemi Boyer) Human Rights Foundation (Alex Gladstein & Femi Longe)



(Alex Gladstein & Femi Longe) Digital Citizen Fund (Roya Mahboob)



(Roya Mahboob) Groundswell (Hadiya Masieh)



(Hadiya Masieh) Save the Children (Antonia Roupell)



(Antonia Roupell) Ríos de Pie (Jhanisse Vaca Daza)



(Jhanisse Vaca Daza) Bitcoin Policy Institute (Fadi Elsalameen)



Collectively, these organizations span regions from Latin America to the Middle East, and their missions range from anti-corruption to child welfare. They all share a vision of Bitcoin not just as a speculative asset, but as a tool for empowerment, resilience, and access.

“Bitcoin operates outside the control of governments, banks, and corporations,” said Erik Hersman, co-founder of Bitcoin mining company utilizing hydro power in Africa, Gridless, who attended the announcement in-person today. “This means humanitarian organizations can raise funds, move money across borders, and bypass financial repression.”

The Alliance also hopes to inspire broader adoption of Bitcoin and other decentralized technologies within the nonprofit sector. As stated in its mission, it champions “a new era of philanthropy grounded in financial freedom, resilience, and global inclusion.”

For more information about the coalition and its members, visit their website here.

Excited to be here in London for the launch of the Bitcoin Humanitarian Alliance at the Frontline Club!



A dozen human rights and humanitarian orgs will present how they use BTC in their operations and will serve as a resource for others moving forward pic.twitter.com/AzR8OwqZTU — Alex Gladstein (@gladstein) April 10, 2025

