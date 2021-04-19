Global nickel surplus widens in February to 6,200 tonnes -INSG

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The global nickel market surplus expanded to 6,200 tonnes in February from a downwardly revised surplus of 3,500 tonnes in the previous month, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Monday.

During the first two months of the year, the global market saw a surplus of 9,700 tonnes, down from a surplus of 29,300 tonnes in the same period of 2020, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below in thousands of tonnes.

February

January

Jan-Feb 2021

Jan-Feb 2020

Mine production

188.9

185.6

374.5

347.6

Refined production

210.7

212.7

423.4

387.2

Refined Usage

204.5

209.2

413.7

357.8

Balance

6.2

3.5

9.7

29.3

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

