Global nickel surplus widened to 32,200 metric tons in Oct - INSG

By Julian Luk

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The surplus in the global nickel market grew to 32,200 metric tons in October, up from a surplus of 12,100 tons a year earlier, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.

That compares with a surplus of 24,700 metric tons in September 2023.

During the first 10 months of 2023, the surplus widened to 193,200 tons, versus a surplus of 72,400 tons in the same period of last year.

Indonesia, the world's top nickel producer, generated 1.1 million tons of primary nickel during the period, up 19.5% year-on-year. The Southeast Asian country accounted for 42% of global output.

Data below in thousands of metric tons:

Oct. 2023

Oct. 2022

Sept.

2023

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Mine production

306.1

277.4

339.7

3,045.7

2,654.6

Refined production

291.3

278.4

293.5

2,756.8

2,512.7

Refined usage

259.2

266.3

268.8

2,563.6

2,440.3

Balance

32.2

12.1

24.7

193.2

72.4

(Reporting by Julian Luk in London)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.