Global nickel market surplus rises to 20,700 tonnes in May - INSG

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market increased its surplus to 20,700 tonnes in May from a surplus of 3,200 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Monday.
The INSG in April reported a deficit of 200 tonnes.
During the first five months of the year, the global market was in a surplus of 16,100 tonnes compared with a deficit of 97,500 tonnes in the same period of 2021, Lisbon-based INSG added.
Data below in thousands of tonnes.
May
April
Jan-May 2022
Jan-May 2021
Mine production
272.3
259.5
1211.0
1025.9
Refined production
252.9
242.1
1182.0
1034.5
Refined Usage
232.3
238.9
1166.0
1132.0
Balance
20.7
3.2
16.1
-97.5
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
