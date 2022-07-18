Global nickel market surplus rises to 20,700 tonnes in May - INSG

Eric Onstad Reuters
The global nickel market increased its surplus to 20,700 tonnes in May from a surplus of 3,200 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Monday.

The INSG in April reported a deficit of 200 tonnes.

During the first five months of the year, the global market was in a surplus of 16,100 tonnes compared with a deficit of 97,500 tonnes in the same period of 2021, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below in thousands of tonnes.

May

April

Jan-May 2022

Jan-May 2021

Mine production

272.3

259.5

1211.0

1025.9

Refined production

252.9

242.1

1182.0

1034.5

Refined Usage

232.3

238.9

1166.0

1132.0

Balance

20.7

3.2

16.1

-97.5

