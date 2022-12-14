Global nickel market surplus dips to 15,200 tonnes in Oct -INSG

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The global nickel market surplus edged down to 15,200 tonnes in October from 15,500 tonnes in September, data from the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.
During the first 10 months of the year, theglobal marketwas in a surplus of 78,300 tonnes compared with a deficit of 163,600 tonnes in the same period of 2021, INSG data shows.
Data below in thousands of tonnes.
Oct
Sept
Jan-Oct 2022
Jan-Oct 2021
Mine production
286.3
299.7
2662.4
2293.4
Refined production
279.2
261.2
2477.0
2138.5
Refined usage
264.0
245.7
2398.6
2302.1
Balance
15.2
15.5
78.3
-163.6
(Reporting by Eric Onstad;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
