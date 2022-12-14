Global nickel market surplus dips to 15,200 tonnes in Oct -INSG

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The global nickel market surplus edged down to 15,200 tonnes in October from 15,500 tonnes in September, data from the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.

During the first 10 months of the year, theglobal marketwas in a surplus of 78,300 tonnes compared with a deficit of 163,600 tonnes in the same period of 2021, INSG data shows.

Data below in thousands of tonnes.

Oct

Sept

Jan-Oct 2022

Jan-Oct 2021

Mine production

286.3

299.7

2662.4

2293.4

Refined production

279.2

261.2

2477.0

2138.5

Refined usage

264.0

245.7

2398.6

2302.1

Balance

15.2

15.5

78.3

-163.6

(Reporting by Eric Onstad;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

