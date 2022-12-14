Global nickel market surplus dips to 15,200 tonnes in Oct -INSG

Credit: REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

December 14, 2022 — 11:05 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The global nickel market surplus edged down to 15,200 tonnes in October from 15,500 tonnes in September, data from the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.

During the first 10 months of the year, theglobal marketwas in a surplus of 78,300 tonnes compared with a deficit of 163,600 tonnes in the same period of 2021, INSG data shows.

Data below in thousands of tonnes.

Oct

Sept

Jan-Oct 2022

Jan-Oct 2021

Mine production

286.3

299.7

2662.4

2293.4

Refined production

279.2

261.2

2477.0

2138.5

Refined usage

264.0

245.7

2398.6

2302.1

Balance

15.2

15.5

78.3

-163.6

(Reporting by Eric Onstad;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.