Global nickel market sees surplus in February - INSG

April 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market saw a surplus of 10,500 tonnes in February compared with a deficit of 5,700 tonnes in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Monday.

Overall there was a deficit in the nickel market of 165,200 tonnes last year compared with a surplus of 103,700 tonnes in 2020, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below in thousands of tonnes.

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

2021

2020

Mine production

223.2

186.4

2679.6

2432.5

Refined production

228.6

202.3

2600.9

2489.3

Refined Usage

218.1

208.1

2766.1

2385.6

Balance

10.5

-5.7

-165.2

103.7

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)

