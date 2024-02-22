Global nickel market sees 28,700 metric ton surplus in December -INSG

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 28,700 metric tons in December, up from a surplus of 23,700 metric tons a year earlier, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.

That compares with a surplus of 38,200 metric tons in November 2023.

In 2023, the nickel market surplus widened to 242,800 metric tons from 103,900 metric tons in 2022, the data showed.

Data below in thousands of metric tons:

Dec 2023

Dec 2022

Nov 2023

FY 2023

FY 2022

Mine production

314.7

278.6

322.3

3,683.8

3,208.2

Refined production

295.0

274.9

299.7

3,346.4

3,058.7

Refined usage

266.3

251.2

261.5

3,103.6

2,954.8

Balance

28.7

23.7

38.2

242.8

103.9

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

