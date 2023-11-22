News & Insights

Global nickel market sees 23,900 metric ton surplus in September -INSG

November 22, 2023 — 12:54 pm EST

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 23,900 metric tons in September, up from a surplus of 14,200 tons in the same month of last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a surplus of 15,300 metric tons in August 2023.

During the first nine months of 2023, there was a surplus of 155,000 tons versus a surplus of 60,500 tons in the same period of last year, the data showed.

Data below in thousands of metric tons:

Sept. 2023

Sept. 2022

August 2023

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Mine production

337.6

298.5

337.6

2,732.8

2,368.1

Refined production

290.9

266.3

289.8

2,457.1

2,234.2

Refined usage

267.0

252.1

274.5

2,302.1

2,173.7

Balance

23.9

14.2

15.3

155.0

60.5

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru)

